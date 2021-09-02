Blue Angels November Homecoming Air Show Moved To Pensacola Beach

The Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show has been moved to Pensacola Beach. The show dates will remain Friday and Saturday, November 5 and 6.

The change was announced Thursday morning due to COVID-19 restrictions onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola and other naval installations.

“This is a huge disappointment to us. Holding the Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show at NAS Pensacola is a long, proud, Pensacola tradition that is especially meaningful in this 75th anniversary year,” said Capt. Tim Kinsella, commanding officer of the base. “But, as I’ve said many times before, the links between this community and the military are incredibly strong. This airshow is important to the community, and I think in these times we probably need it more than ever.”

“I reached out to community leaders to see what was possible, and they immediately jumped in with both feet to assist, because they know how important this is to Pensacola,” said Kinsella. “This is Pensacola’s airshow. The Pensacola can-do spirit just makes me so proud to be a part of this community.”

The November show at the each will be held n the same fashion as the July air show. In addition to the Blue Angels, there will be a handful of aerobatic and stunt plane pilots also performing. However, specific pilots, details and times are still being planned and confirmed.

Here is the schedule, weather permitting:

Wednesday, Nov. 3: Breakfast with the Blues for circles and arrivals

Thursday, Nov. 4: Arrival Day and Dress Rehearsal

Friday, Nov. 5: Homecoming Air Show Day 1

Saturday, Nov. 6: Homecoming Air Show Day 2

Showtimes are tentative and subject to change as the details are still being arranged. There will be no rain date if Saturday’s air show is delayed or canceled due to weather.

Pictured above: The Blue Angles over Pensacola Beach. Pictured below: NAS Pensacola Capt. Tim Kinsella announced Thursday that the Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show has been moved to Pensacola Beach. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.