Beulah Mobile Home Fire Was Sparked By A Candle, Investigators Say

A candle in a bathroom sparked an early morning mobile home fire Beulah, according to fire investigators.

The fire was reported at 3:15 a.m. Thursday in the 6600 block of Frank Reeder Road. Smoke and flames were visible when firefighters arrived at the mobile home. Firefighters from the Beulah fire station were able to quickly contain the fire, according to Escambia County.

There were no injuries reported.

The Beulah, Cantonment, Ensley and Bellview stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, and Escambia County EMS responded.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.