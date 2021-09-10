10-Year Old Gets Birthday Wish From Escambia Fire Rescue

All Makai Williams wanted for his 10th birthday was to see a fire truck. To his family, this was no surprise. After all, his love of fire service began at a very early age.

“Ever since he was one, he always loved fire trucks,” said Makai’s mother, Katisha Williams.

To make her son’s wish come true, Williams reached out to Escambia Fire Rescue to arrange a visit. But station visits are currently suspended due to COVID-19.

“It’s been tough for the past two years now,” said ECFR Chief Jason Catrambone. “Two years without being in schools, we’re missing that contact. We’re used to being in the schools, seeing those younger kids, and giving them that first impression of fire service and teaching them fire safety.”

Fire and Life Safety Specialist Ray Melton had an idea — take the fire truck to Makai for a birthday surprise.

Last Saturday, the day before Makai’s birthday, he looked out to see a fire truck from the Ensley Station of Escambia Fire REscue.

“As I pulled up to his home, Makai came out of the house walking slowly and smiling from ear to ear,” Melton said. “He could not believe the fire truck was there for him!”

“I was really amazed,” said the younger Williams.

Along with a tour of the fire truck, Makai was given stickers, bracelets, a helmet and fire safety information. And he received a special job assignment from his motherl

“Every month, I have to check the smoke alarms to see if they work incase a fire comes,” said Makai.

Because Escambia schools were closed Monday due to Hurricane Ida, Makai had to wait an extra day to share the news of his special birthday.

“My friends were like, ‘Whoa!’,” said Makai when discussing his friends’ reactions.

“For me, it’s like planting a seed and watching it grow,” Melton said. “When a child has such a strong desire to grow up and become a fireman or any profession, we need to embrace that and encourage that.”

As for his future, Makai said he already has plans to become a firefighter.