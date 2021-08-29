Still Mail Letters? Stamp Prices Increased Today

If you mail a letter or that birthday card to grandma, it will cost you more beginning today..

The U.S. Postal Service has raised the price of a first-class stamp from 55 cents to 58 cents — that’s 60 cents more for a book of 20 stamps. Domestic postcards increased from 36 cents to 40 cents.

If you are holding on to “Forever Stamps” — they are still good at the new rate regardless of the price you paid.

First-class single-piece flat mail went from $1 to $1.16. Certified mail increased from $3.60 to $3.75 and registered went from $12.90 to $13.75.

This is the second time the Post Office has raised the cost of mail this year; the first rate increase took effect back on January 24.

Pictured: The Cantonment Post Office. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.