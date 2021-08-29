Still Mail Letters? Stamp Prices Increased Today

August 29, 2021

If you mail a letter or that birthday card to grandma, it will cost you more beginning today..

The U.S. Postal Service has raised the price of a first-class stamp from 55 cents to 58 cents — that’s 60 cents more for a book of 20 stamps. Domestic postcards increased from 36 cents to 40 cents.

If you are holding on to “Forever Stamps” — they are still good at the new rate regardless of the price you paid.

First-class single-piece flat mail went from $1 to $1.16. Certified mail increased from $3.60 to $3.75 and registered went from $12.90 to $13.75.

This is the second time the Post Office has raised the cost of mail this year; the first rate increase took effect back on January 24.

Pictured: The Cantonment Post Office. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 