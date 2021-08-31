Nine Mile Road Paving Continues (As Weather Permits)

Road widening continues for Nine Mile Road between Pine Forest Road and the Highway 29 interchange in Escambia County.

As weather permits, crews are placing the final, friction layer of asphalt on the 6.5 mile stretch of Nine Mile Road. Once the asphalt is placed, a steel drum rolling machine, like the one pictured here, will make multiple slow passes to compact the surface and achieve the required density.

Crews plan to finish paving operations on this stretch of Nine Mile Road in early September.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.