Nine Mile Road Paving Continues (As Weather Permits)

August 31, 2021

Road widening continues for Nine Mile Road between Pine Forest Road and the Highway 29 interchange in Escambia County.

As weather permits, crews are placing the final, friction layer of asphalt on the 6.5 mile stretch of Nine Mile Road. Once the asphalt is placed, a steel drum rolling machine, like the one pictured here, will make multiple slow passes to compact the surface and achieve the required density.

Crews plan to finish paving operations on this stretch of Nine Mile Road in early September.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 