Inmate Accused Of Assaulting Century Correctional Institution Officer With Food Tray

Inmate James Hines assaulted an officer at Century Correctional Institution by striking them with a food tray, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

“Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued,” FDC said.

Hines is service a four year, two month sentence for a sex offender registration violation in Lee County.