Escambia Motorcyclist Rear Ends Tow Truck, Dies In Santa Rosa Crash

August 28, 2021

An Escambia County motorcyclist died in wreck Friday afternoon in Santa Rosa County east of Harold.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 33-year old man was traveling east on Highway 90 approaching Starrider Trail directly behind a tow truck about 12:25 p.m. The tow truck slowed to turn into a private driveway.

“The motorcycle collided with the right rear area of the tow truck causing fatal injuries to the motorcycle operator,” according to FHP.

The tow truck driver, a 28-year old man from Pace, was not injured. FHP no longer releases the names of traffic crash victims.

