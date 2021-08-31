Escambia County Surpasses 50% At Least Partially Vaccinated

Over half of Escambia County’s residents age 12 or older are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19, according to the CDC.

Data indicated 50.4% of the total population of Escambia County was partially vaccinated as of Monday, while 41.1% of the population was fully vaccinated with either the Johnson & Johnson “one shot” or both shots of the Pfizer or Moderna series.

There were 2,719 people in Escambia County that were vaccinated last week.

Escambia County has recorded 45,904 total COVID-19 cases.