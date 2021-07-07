WWE Superstar Wrestler ‘Jimmy Uso’ Of Cantonment Arrested On DUI Charge In Pensacola

WWE superstar wrestler Jonathan Solofa Fatu of Cantonment, whose ring name is Jimmy Uso, has been arrested on a DUI charge by the Pensacola Police Department.

Fatu was booked into the Escambia County Jail at 1:03 a.m. Tuesday. He was reportedly pulled over by Pensacola Police at I Street and Garden Street late Monday night for speeding and failed the roadside sobriety tests. His alcohol level was reportedly more than double the legal limit.

He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $500 bond.

In July 2019, Fatu was arrested for DUI by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy parked at Publix and observed a vehicle turn from Pine Forest Road onto Highway 297A, rapidly accelerate, and come very close to another vehicle. The vehicle’s speed was verified by radar at 86 mph in a 45 mph zone. The deputy conducted a traffic stop on 33-year old Fatu in the area of Highway 297A and Brockwood Place, just south of Kingsfield Road in Cantonment. Fatu, 33, seemed to be confused, had bloodshot and watery eyes, droopy eyelids, dilated pupils and slow, slurred speech, the deputy noted in his report.

Fatu was later found not guilty of DUI after the 2019 arrest.