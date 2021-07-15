Pensacola’s Offense Sputters; Lookouts Even Series With 5-1 Win Over The Wahoos

Chattanooga scored twice in the second and never trailed as they beat the Wahoos 5-1 Wednesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Will Stewart (L, 3-5) made his 12th start of the year for Pensacola and came just short of his third quality start in a row. The lefty ran into trouble in the second when the Lookouts opened the frame with three consecutive base hits. With runners at first and second and the Lookouts up 1-0, Errol Robinson laced an RBI single to left; however, the Wahoos executed defensively and the cutoff man, Connor Justus, cut Peyton Burdick’s throw and trapped Chuckie Robinson in a rundown between second and third. The next batter struck out, limiting Chattanooga to a two-run lead.

Pensacola had a response in the third inning when they scored their only run of the night. After a leadoff walk, Galli Cribbs Jr. dropped a drag bunt down for a base hit. Chattanooga starter Connor Curlis (W, 4-4) tried to make a glove flip to first and instead tossed the ball towards the dugout for his second of the year.

With runners at second and third, J.D. Orr ripped a one-out single to score Justus and cut the deficit down to 2-1. After Orr stole second, Burdick and JJ Bleday struck out to end the inning.

That was the best chance for the Wahoos who were held off the board for the rest of the night. Pensacola was limited to three hits after their 11-run, 10-hit performance on Tuesday.

Curlis turned in his best outing of the year as the southpaw pitched 6.2 innings (season-high) and allowed just one unearned run while walking two and striking out nine.

Stewart took the hill in the seventh, but failed to retire a batter. After loading the bases, Pensacola brought in Alexander Guillen; however, Chattanooga brought home all three runs to put them up 5-1.

The series continues tomorrow evening at Blue Wahoos Stadium. RHP Max Meyer (4-1, 1.67) takes the hill for Pensacola and he will be opposed by RHP Ricky Salinas (3-3, 4.50).