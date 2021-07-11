One Charged In Saturday Escambia County Murder

July 11, 2021

One person has been charged with a weekend shooting death in Escambia County.

Brandian Darnell Lyons, 36, was charged with second degree homicide, firing a weapon into a vehicle or building, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

Lyons allegedly shot and killed a man Saturday in the 3100 block of Fayal Drive, near Blue Angel Parkway at Muldoon Road. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was called to the area in reference to a shots fired call about 5:25 a.m.

The name of the victim and other details have not been released by the ECSO.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 