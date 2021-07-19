Free Groceries And Books At Century, Tyron And Main Library Locations On Wednesday

Children and their families can receive free groceries and books on Wednesday at three library locations.

FoodRaising Friends, the Escambia County School District and West Florida Public Libraries will be hosting “Hungry to Read”.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday a free bag of groceries and books will be distributed to children and families at the Century, Tryon and Main libraries while supplies last. The books are furnished by Navy Federal Credit Union.

There will be a limited supply off 100 bags of groceries available at each location. For more information, contact FoodRaising Friends at (850) 346-5950 or email foodraisingfriends@gmail.com.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.