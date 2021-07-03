Former Fountain Correctional Officer Trainee Sentenced On Federal Drug Charges

A former corrections officer trainee has been sentenced on federal drug charges.

Tarrence Dramon Tolbert, 40, of Brewton, Alabama, was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to documents filed in connection with his guilty plea, Tolbert was a corrections officer trainee at Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore on February 24, 2020, and a supervisor observed that he was stopped on the side of the road at about 8:30 p.m.

The supervisor stopped and asked Tolbert if everything was okay, and Tolbert replied that he was waiting on a relative. The supervisor was suspicious about these circumstances, and left instructions to have Tolbert and his belongings searched when he arrived for his shift.

Investigators conducted the search as instructed, and discovered methamphetamine ice, marijuana, earbuds, a phone SIM card, cigars, two bottles of liquor and two knives, which Tolbert intended to smuggle into the prison and deliver to certain inmates.