DeSantis Makes Local Appointment To State Board Of Optometry

July 13, 2021

Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed an Escambia County woman to the Board of Optometry.

Katie Spear is a licensed optometrist and owner of The Visual Performance Center. She is a member of the Florida Optometric Association, American Optometric Association and is a past co-editor of Women in Optometry. Spear earned her bachelor’s degree in biomedical sciences from Auburn University, master’s degree in public health and doctorate of optometry from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and her juris doctor from the Mitchell Hamline School of Law.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 