ECSO: Man That Died After Being Found Injured Outside Century Bar Was Not Murdered

Authorities now say the man that died days after he was found badly injured outside a Century bar was not murdered as originally thought.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to Odom’s Bar on North Century Boulevard about 10 p.m. on June 19 to find 60-year old Greg Hunter down in the parking lot. At the time, investigators believed he had been seriously beaten and left unconscious.

But the Medical Examiner’s Office now says Hunter died of natural causes, Amber Southard, ECSO spokesperson, told NorthEscambia.com Friday afternoon. She said the death remains under investigation and further details have not been released.

The ECSO said after the incident that Hunter was seen involved in a “shoving match” in the parking lot, but he did not appeared injured. The witnesses went inside the bar, and when they went back outside, they found Hunter unconscious and bleeding, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A family member told NorthEscambia.com that Hunter remained in a coma and never regained consciousness before he passed away.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.