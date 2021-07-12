Cantonment Man Charged With Theft Of Water Tank Trailer, Construction Tools

A Cantonment man was charged in connection with the theft of water tank trailer and multiple tools from a local construction site.

William Ashton Cook, 19, was charged with grand theft, burglary of an unoccupied structure, felony grand theft, and criminal mischief with property damage.

On June 18, Cook allegedly took a 14-foot trailer with a 500 gallon water tank valued at $6,500, several tools from inside a storage container and a generator from a construction site at Nowak Dairy Road and Highway 97. The potable water tank received an estimated $1,500 in damage after diesel fuel was poured into it, according to an arrest report.

On June 23, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office recovered the stolen trailer attached to Cook’s pickup on Vantage Road, along with two reciprocating saws in the front seat of jos Ford F250 that were taken from the construction site, the report states.

Cook had allegedly walked to a relative’s property on Vantage Road after parking the pickup and water tank trailer. As a search warrant was being prepared for the property, the owner gave deputies consent to search. They reported finding a pressure pump and tamping machine also taken from the construction site.

Cook was later released from the Escambia County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Pictured top: This 500 gallon water tank and trailer were recovered on Vantage Road June 23. Pictured below: Deputies search a nearby property a short time later. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.