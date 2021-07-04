Burdick’s Blast, Stewart’s Six Shutout Innings Lead Pensacola Past Biloxi

Will Stewart turned in a quality start and Peyton Burdick hit a go-ahead home run late as the Wahoos came from behind to win 6-3 against the Biloxi Shuckers Saturday evening at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Trailing 3-1, the Wahoos exploded in the seventh inning, scoring four times and sending all nine batters to the plate. Braden Webb (L, 2-4) was brought into the seventh for Biloxi, but only retired one batter before being lifted from the game. For Pensacola, Devin Hairston started the inning with a ground ball that snuck under the glove of third baseman Gabriel Garcia for a leadoff double. After a foul fly out, Victor Victor Mesa walked to set up runners at first and second with only one out.

That brought Burdick to the plate, who earlier this season hit a go-ahead grand slam off Webb in Biloxi to give the Wahoos an improbable win on May 28th at MGM Park. Like that night, Burdick fell behind 0-2 before turning around a fastball over the centerfield wall for a go-ahead three-run home run to give Pensacola a 5-3 lead and send a sold-out Blue Wahoos Stadium crowd into a frenzy. The home run was Burdick’s 13th of the season, tying him with Birmingham’s Micker Adolfo for the most home runs in the Double-A South.

Pensacola added an insurance run in the eighth when Devin Hairston belted his third homer of the season off Cody Beckman. For Hairston, all three of his homers have now come against his former team.

The late game drama was set up by Will Stewarts brilliant outing. Stewart allowed two hits across six shutout innings while striking out five. For the southpaw, it was his third quality start of the season, and his first since June 4.

Earlier, the Wahoos took the lead in the fourth inning by capitalizing on some sloppy play from the Shuckers. After Galli Cribbs Jr. was hit by a pitch, he advanced to second on a groundout to third. Later in the inning, he stole third base before ultimately scoring on a wild pitch from Shucker starter Noah Zavolas.

Zavolas finished his night with a quality start of his own, tossing six innings and allowing just one run while striking out eight.

Stewart’s chances of a win evaporated in the seventh, when Brent Diaz hit a three-run homer in the top of the seventh to give the Shuckers a 3-1 lead.

After the Wahoos retook the lead, Dylan Bice pitched the final two innings in scoreless fashion to give the right-hander his first career Double-A save.

The series concludes on Sunday with Marlins #3 prospect Max Meyer (4-1, 1.84) making his second start of the series. On Tuesday, Meyer picked up his fourth win of the season after six shutout innings against Biloxi. Just like on Tuesday, Meyer will be opposed by LHP Nick Bennett (1-4, 5.46).