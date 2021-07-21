Beulah Motorcyclist Charged With Fleeing From Deputies

A motorcyclist from Beulah is facing a felony charge after allegedly fleeing from an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy while traveling the wrong way on Pine Forest Road.

Broc Everett Ellis, 33, was charged with felony fleeing and eluding with wanton disregard for persons or property, resisting arrest without violence, operating a motorcycle without a motorcycle endorsement, and possession of marijuana.

The deputy observed a motorcycle pass another vehicle in an unsafe manner on Pine Forest Road near Sharon Lane. The deputy turned around and activated his emergency lights.

“I observed the operator, later identified as Broc Ellis, look back at me where he then accelerated into oncoming traffic,” the deputy wrote in his report. The deputy turned off his emergency lights and backed off due to Ellis traveling northbound in the southbound lane.

Ellis turned into the Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot where he struggled to get the motorcycle back on two wheels before proceeding down a dirt road in the area of Floral Tree Gardens, the report continues. His motorcycle was spotted at the woodline near Southern Self Storage on Pine Forest Road. Ellis ignored verbal commands to stop and fled on foot through the woods, the report states. Duncan’ Donuts employees pointed Ellis out to the deputy as he ran back toward the Walmart Neighborhood Market. The deputy caught up, and tackled Ellis.

Under the seat of Ellis’ motorcycle, deputies reported finding a plastic bag containing marijuana.

Ellis was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $12,000 bond.