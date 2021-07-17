Alabama’s Back To School Sales Tax Holiday Is Underway

Alabama’s 16th annual back to school sales tax holiday is underway.

With schools and colleges back to in-person learning in the fall, more Alabama parents are expected to take advantage of the savings associated with the state’s back-to-school sales tax holiday.

Until midnight Sunday, the state waives its four percent sales tax on school-related supplies and clothing. More than 325 cities and counties throughout Alabama will waive their local taxes as well.

Escambia County, Alabama, will not participate, but Atmore, Brewton and East Brewton will waive city tax. Baldwin County and the cities in Baldwin County will waive taxes.

Exempt items include:

Clothing priced at $100 or less per article;

School supplies valued at $50 or less per item;

Books that cost $30 or less per book; and

Tablets, laptops, computers and printers with a selling price of $750 or less.

For a more complete list of exempt items from the Alabama Department of Revenue, click or tap here.