Weekend Tropical Weather Impacts? Here’s What Is Possible Here, And Where To Get Sand

We are watching potential for tropical development in the western Gulf of Mexico later this week.

A tropical disturbance over the Bay of Campeche in the far southern Gulf of Mexico this morning is expected to gradually become better organized by the end of this week and lift north across the western Gulf of Mexico. A tropical depression is likely to form late Thursday or Friday. This tropical disturbance currently has a 70% chance of becoming a tropical depression.

While it is still too soon to determine the exact track and eventual strength of this system, it is increasingly possible that there will be some impacts along our portion of the Gulf Coast. Regardless of development, a high risk of rip currents is expected by Friday, with the potential for very heavy rain, high surf and minor coastal flooding over the weekend.

Below are the most likely impacts for our local area:

Possible Impact #1:

WHAT? Dangerous Rip Currents and High Surf is becoming increasingly likely.

Dangerous Rip Currents and High Surf is becoming increasingly likely. WHERE? Local area beaches of coastal Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle.

Local area beaches of coastal Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle. WHEN? Beginning Friday and continuing through the weekend.

Possible Impact #2:

WHAT? Heavy Rainfall and Flash Flooding is possible.

Heavy Rainfall and Flash Flooding is possible. WHERE? The entire area, but especially southeast Mississippi and southwest Alabama. Potential also there for south central Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle.

The entire area, but especially southeast Mississippi and southwest Alabama. Potential also there for south central Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle. WHEN? This weekend.

Possible Impact #3:

WHAT? Minor Coastal Flooding is possible.

Minor Coastal Flooding is possible. WHERE? Along the coast, especially in the normally minor flood prone locations.

Along the coast, especially in the normally minor flood prone locations. WHEN? Saturday and Sunday.

“Escambia County Emergency Management would like residents to prepare now for possible flooding and rip currents with this system,” said Interim Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore. “This is the first threat of severe weather this hurricane season so this is the perfect time to make your plans and preparations now to stay safe.”

Sand is available at the following locations:

Baars Field Athletic Park – 13001 Sorrento Road, Pensacola

Brent Athletic Park – 4711 N. W St., Pensacola

Don Sutton Park – 2320 Crabtree Church Road, Molino

Equestrian Center – 7750 Mobile Highway, Pensacola

Escambia County Road Department – 601 Highway 297-A, Pensacola

Ferry Pass Middle School – 8355 Yancey Lane, Pensacola, sand will be on the northwest corner of school property on Parazine Street

John R. Jones Jr. Athletic Park – 555 E. Nine Mile Road, Pensacola

Travis M. Nelson Park - 4541 County Road 4, Pensacola

The sand is available on a first come, first serve basis. Residents must bring their own sandbags and shovels.