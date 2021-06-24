Walk-off Homer Deflates Blue Wahoos, Birmingham Barons Win 7-6

After picking up three walk-off wins last week, Pensacola falls 7-6 to Birmingham in walk-off fashion on Wednesday night.

With the game tied a 6-6, Micker Adolfo launched a 0-2 fastball into the right field bullpen to give the Barons a 7-6 win at Regions Field on Wednesday.

Alberto Guerrero (L, 1-1) was brought into the ninth inning after the Wahoos tied the game in the bottom of the eighth inning. After inducing a flout from Zack Granite, Guerrero tried to throw an 0-2 heater above the zone that unfortunately found the heart of the plate before Adolfo turned it into a game winning homer. Adolfo is now tied for the league-lead in homers with 11 this season.

For the Wahoos it was a game that slipped away earlier than the ninth. Pensacola led 5-0 after two innings having scored thrice in the first and twice more in the second. After Jerar Encarnacion was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the top of the first, Lazaro Alonso line a two-run single to make it 3-0.

In the second inning, the Wahoos had runners at second and third with two outs before JJ Bleday lined a two run single to left center to make it 5-0.

In the early going, that offense seemed to be plenty for Max Meyer, who cruised through three innings to begin the game. However, the righty ran into trouble in the bottom of the fourth inning when the Barons strung together four, two-out hits before the inning ended. After Jameson Fisher hit a two-run triple to get the Barons on the board, Laz Rivers hit a two-run homer to make it 5-4.

The Wahoos saw their lead disappear in the bottom of the seventh after a defensive miscue. With the bases loaded and one out, Zack Leban forced Carlos Perez to hit what appeared to be an inning-ending double play ball. However, after the flip to second was successful for the forecourt, Riley Mahan’s throw to first sailed over the head of Alonso, which brought home two runs.

Pensacola would tied the game in the bottom of the eight after stringing together three consecutive singles of their own, capped off by Devin Hairston’s RBI single to center.

Blake Battenfield did not factor in the decision for the Barons, despite having one of his shortest outings of the season. Prior to the bottom of the ninth, Andrew Perez (W, 2-0) retired the Wahoos in order to setup the Barons in the bottom of the ninth.

The series between Birmingham and Pensacola continues on Thursday. The Blue Wahoos will send RHP Edward Cabrera (0-0, 2.08) to the mound for his second start with the Wahoos while the Barons will send LHP John Parke (1-2, 4.20) to oppose him.

by Chris Garagiola, Pensacola Blue Wahoos