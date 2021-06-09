Truck Found Submerged In Bluff Springs Lake

June 9, 2021

A pickup truck was found submerged in a lake near Bluff Springs, south of Century, Tuesday evening.

The pickup was found about 7:15 p.m. by individuals fishing near the gravel lake on Bluff Springs Road, just west of the Escambia River in the Bluff Springs Recreation Area.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office dive team responded and by late Tuesday night had determined that no one was inside the truck, according to ECSO spokesperson Amber Southard. The white pickup was preliminarily described as possibly being a Ford F350 or similar size truck. There was no immediate word if the truck had been reported stolen.

One of the people that found the truck told NorthEscambia.com that the truck appeared to be a dually, a dual rear-wheel pickup.

The ECSO investigation is continuing.

