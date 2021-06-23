Seven People Injured In Crash Involving ECAT Bus

June 23, 2021

Seven people were injured in a multiple vehicle crash involving an Escambia County Area Transit bus Wednesday morning.

The crash about 8:40 a.m. in the area of on East Fairfield Drive near Davis Highway, near the Pensacola Village Apartments. The wreck also involved a passenger van.

No one on the bus was injured, but seven people from other vehicles were transported to area hospital with minor injuries, according to Escambia County.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Photos courtesy Al Showers/WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 