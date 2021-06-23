Seven People Injured In Crash Involving ECAT Bus

Seven people were injured in a multiple vehicle crash involving an Escambia County Area Transit bus Wednesday morning.

The crash about 8:40 a.m. in the area of on East Fairfield Drive near Davis Highway, near the Pensacola Village Apartments. The wreck also involved a passenger van.

No one on the bus was injured, but seven people from other vehicles were transported to area hospital with minor injuries, according to Escambia County.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Photos courtesy Al Showers/WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.