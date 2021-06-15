Register Now For Tate Cheerleaders’ Lil Aggies Summer Camp

The Tate High School Cheerleaders’ Lil Aggies Summer Camp is coming up the last week of the month, and now is the time to register.

The registration forms and payment are due by Wednesday, June 23. The camp will take place at Tate Monday, June 28 through Wednesday, June 30 from 8 a.m. until noon each day. The camp Tate Aggies cheerleaders will each atheletes the property stretch techniques, sideline cheers and chants, proper jump techniques and motion placement, as well as stunting and tumbling skill building. There will also be fung games, engaging activities, snacks and drinks.

For registration information, click or tap here.