Register Now For Tate Cheerleaders’ Lil Aggies Summer Camp

June 15, 2021

The Tate High School Cheerleaders’ Lil  Aggies Summer Camp  is coming up the last week of the month, and now is the time to register.

The registration forms and payment are due by Wednesday, June 23. The camp will take place at Tate Monday, June 28 through Wednesday, June 30 from 8 a.m. until noon each day. The camp Tate Aggies cheerleaders will each atheletes the property stretch techniques, sideline cheers and chants, proper jump techniques and motion placement, as well as stunting and tumbling skill building. There will also be fung games, engaging activities, snacks and drinks.

For registration information, click or tap here.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 