Pickup Truck Found Partially Submerged In Flood Waters Of Pine Barren Creek

June 20, 2021

A pickup truck was found by a passerby partially submerged in a creek near Walnut Hill Saturday afternoon.

The truck was discovered by the bridge in the floodwaters of Pine Barren Creek on a dirt portion of Lambert Bridge Road between North Pine Barren Road and Highway 164.  No one was around the truck was it was discovered by the passerby.

It was not clear Saturday night if anyone was injured, how the truck ended up in the creek or if law enforcement had responded.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

