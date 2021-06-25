Pensacola Beach Fishing Pier Will Reopen Saturday Following Temporary Repairs

The Pensacola Beach Fishing Pier on Casino Beach will reopen to the public on Saturday at 6 a.m. The pier will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The 1,471-foot Gulf-side fishing pier was significantly damaged from Hurricane Sally last September and has been closed while the county worked with FEMA. After an onsite meeting with FEMA representatives, the county received approval to move forward with temporary repairs in June, and those repairs are now complete.

“I’d like to thank Escambia County public works and parks and recreation personnel for working so quickly to make these temporary repairs once we received approval from FEMA to move forward,” said Chairman and District 4 County Commissioner Robert Bender. “With the Pensacola Bay Bridge recently reopening, I’m ecstatic that there is easier access to this amenity for folks to enjoy on Pensacola Beach.”