Pensacola Bay Bridge Reopen To Four Lanes Of Traffic

The Florida Department of Transportation has reopened the Pensacola Bay Bridge to four lanes of traffic this morning, re-establishing the safe and efficient connection between the communities of Gulf Breeze and Pensacola. The traffic pattern has reverted to the configuration on the bridge prior to when it was damaged by Hurricane Sally on September 18, 2020.

The temporary configuration for the eastbound span provides two lanes of eastbound and two lanes of westbound traffic with no load restrictions, along with a center-lane reserved for emergency vehicles. The speed limit is temporarily set at 35 mph. Repairs to the multiuse path for pedestrians and bicyclists are expected to be complete Fall 2021.

To quickly clear travel lanes following vehicle incidents, assist drivers in the event of mechanical breakdowns, and keep the bridge free of debris, FDOT’s Road Ranger Service Patrol will be stationed on each end of the bridge from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. on weekends and major holidays. At other times, at least one unit will be on-call and available.

FDOT is regularly reviewing the contractor’s schedule of the entire Pensacola Bay Bridge Project with the anticipated completion date for all improvements currently scheduled for Spring 2022. Once complete, the new bridge will consist of two parallel structures, each with three 12-foot travel lanes, two 10-foot shoulders, and a 10-foot multi-use path for pedestrians and bicyclists. Additionally, the project includes the reconstruction of the intersection of State Road (S.R.) 30 (U.S. 98/Gregory Street) and S.R. 196 (Bayfront Parkway) at 17th Avenue.

Tolls on the Garcon Point Bridge will be reinstated on Sunday, June 20.