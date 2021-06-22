Overall Crime Rate Dropped In Escambia County, But Violent Crimes Were Up In 2020

The overall crime index in Escambia County dropped 6.2% during 2020 compared to the previous year, but violent crimes were up according to new data released Monday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The total number of burglaries and larcenies decreased, but there were increases in murders, rapes, robberies, aggravated assaults and meter vehicle thefts.

The countywide report covers crimes investigated by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the Pensacola Police Department and other agencies like the Florida Highway Patrol, University of West Florida Police Department, and Pensacola State Police Department.

The number of reported murders during the year increased in Escambia County from 27 to 32, rapes from 186 to 225, robberies from 337 to 376, aggravated assaults from 1,227 to 1,306 and motor vehicle thefts from 650 to 732. The number of burglaries decreased from 1,828 to 1,588 and larcenies dipped from 6,724 to 6,039.

In 2020, there were 27 murders in the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction and five in the city of Pensacola.

During 2020, 32.6% of crimes in Escambia County were cleared, compare to 32.5% in 2019.