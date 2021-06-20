Man Found Critically Injured In Century Bar Parking Lot

June 20, 2021

A man was found critically injured in the parking lot of a Century bar Saturday night.

About 10 p.m., the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a man down call in the parking lot of Odom’s Bar on North Century Boulevard at the state line. They arrived to find the victim in the parking lot.

ECSO Sgt. Melanie Peterson told NorthEscambia.com that deputies where not sure exactly what happened to the him.

Witnesses told deputies that the man was seen involved in a “shoving match” in the parking lot, but he did not appeared injured. When the witness went back outside, they found him injured and bleeding, Peterson said.

The man, about 60-years old, was transported by Escambia County EMS as a trauma alert to a Pensacola hospital.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the incident to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 