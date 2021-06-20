Man Found Critically Injured In Century Bar Parking Lot

A man was found critically injured in the parking lot of a Century bar Saturday night.

About 10 p.m., the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a man down call in the parking lot of Odom’s Bar on North Century Boulevard at the state line. They arrived to find the victim in the parking lot.

ECSO Sgt. Melanie Peterson told NorthEscambia.com that deputies where not sure exactly what happened to the him.

Witnesses told deputies that the man was seen involved in a “shoving match” in the parking lot, but he did not appeared injured. When the witness went back outside, they found him injured and bleeding, Peterson said.

The man, about 60-years old, was transported by Escambia County EMS as a trauma alert to a Pensacola hospital.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the incident to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.