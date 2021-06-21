Florida Gas Prices Decline A Few Cents

Florida gas prices drifted lower during the past week, down three cents. The average price for gasoline in Florida is now $2.94 per gallon, according to AAA.

The average price in Escambia County was $2.96. The lowest price in North Escambia Sunday night was $2.80 at a station on Muscogee Road in Cantonment.

“Florida drivers got a break from rising gas prices last week, and it appears that trend could continue this week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Although crude oil prices notched another small weekly gain, wholesale gasoline prices declined. Market speculators believe Tropical Depression Claudette will cause reduced gasoline demand in the Southeastern U.S., as residents stay off the road during the storm. It’s possible that gas prices decline another few pennies this week, as a result.”