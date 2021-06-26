Florida Ends Extra $300 Weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Payments Effective Today

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program has official ended as of today in Florida, ending extra $300 per week payments.

Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity said there are more than 460,000 online jobs posted online that are available throughout the state for job seekers.

“Florida’s employers are also seeing employment growth, as more Floridians, including some who completely left the workforce, are now eagerly reentering the workforce. Transitioning away from this benefit will help meet the demands of small and large businesses who are ready to hire and expand their workforce,” said Dane Eagle, secretary of the Florida DEO.

Florida businesses and employers are hiring across the state and need unemployed Floridians to return to the workforce, according to Florida DEO.

For the week beginning June 27, 2021, eligible reemployment assistance claimants will no longer receive the supplemental $300 weekly FPUC payment.