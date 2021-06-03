Florida Budget Includes $2.5 Million For The Bluffs Industrial Site In Cantonment

The Bluffs project in Cantonment will receive $2.5 million from Florida’s $101.5 billion 2021-2022 budget signed Wednesday by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Announced in late 2015, The Bluffs was envisioned as the home of up to 60 new industrial and manufacturing companies. The 6,000 acre master-planned development area includes about 1,700 acres of land that can be developed in an area east of Highway 29 bordered by the Escambia River to the east, Becks Lake Road near International Paper to the north, and the University of West Florida to the south.

The $2.5 million in new funding for the state will pay for an entrance drive and upgrades at the multi-leg intersection of Chemstrand Road, Old Chemstrand Road, Emerald Coast Utilities Authority’s entrance drive, and Ascend Performance Materials entrance drives to the plant, and to the land adjacent to the properties. The funds will be used for planning, engineering, design and construction.

The Bluffs is predicted to support 11,000 direct and indirect jobs with total wages of $7 billion.