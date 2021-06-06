Community Mourns Passing Of 4-Year Old Drowning Victim; GoFundMe Launched For Funeral Expenses

June 6, 2021

The community is mourning the loss of four-year old Jaidan Peters who passed away Saturday, four days after he was found unresponsive in a pool near Walnut Hill.

After the accident at a home on Rockaway Creek Road June 1, his mother performed CPR until first responders arrived. He was flown to Sacred Heart Hospital by MedStar Air Care 2.

Family members and friends turned to social media to request ongoing and nightly prayer vigils.

“Jaidan’s family clung to their faith in God and held nightly prayer vigils, never leaving his side,” according to family members. The family did not have health insurance or life insurance, and a GoFundMe has been established to help with those expenses.

Click or tap here to make a donation. A goal of $15,000 was set, and by early Sunday morning over $5,000 had been contributed.

Pictured top: Jaidan Peters, age 4 (courtesy photo). Pictured below: Jaidan was found unresponsive June 1 in a pool near Walnut Hill. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments

13 Responses to “Community Mourns Passing Of 4-Year Old Drowning Victim; GoFundMe Launched For Funeral Expenses”

  1. Carlos McGugin on June 6th, 2021 7:37 pm

    Absolutely nothing could be sadder than this.

  2. BeeDub on June 6th, 2021 4:00 pm

    This is so heartbreaking. Prayers for comfort for the family.

  3. Troy on June 6th, 2021 3:06 pm

    This story broke my heart. I’m so sorry for your loss. He was a beautiful little boy. I lost a 5 year old great nephew a few years back from a pool drowning. I cried like a baby after that. I cried about this one too. Brought back some bad memories. May God bless and comfort your family.

  4. EMD on June 6th, 2021 11:29 am

    So very sorry for your loss and your pain. May The God of all Comfort comfort you mightily in your grief.

  5. Charlotte Rebecca Bates on June 6th, 2021 11:04 am

    It takes a lot to bring me to tears, but this did. I am so sorry. It does break my heart, and I can’t imagine what you are going through, since I’ve never been through anything like this, but know I am praying for the family and friends.

  6. Tammy on June 6th, 2021 9:15 am

    I’m so sorry for your loss I’m heartbroken from this yall are in my thoughts an prayers.

  7. LineWife on June 6th, 2021 9:15 am

    My god give this family peace and wrap his arms and confront them.

  8. Michael on June 6th, 2021 9:00 am

    I know first hand the loss of a child, my deepest sympathy to Jaidan’s parents for their loss of their little boy. Please find comfort in knowing that our dear and loving God has this little one in his embrace..

    Dear Lord, please keep his family and friends in your care,. My prayer is that they trust in you for comfort, and peace in the days ahead…Gone from here, but present with the Lord…

  9. Arlene Walsh on June 6th, 2021 8:48 am

    My prayers be with the family at this most difficult time. May you find comfort in
    knowing that your friends, family and community are also mourning the loss of
    this wonderful young boy. May God Bless You and Keep You.

  10. Concerned on June 6th, 2021 7:39 am

    Prayers for family for peace and comfort! So sorry!

  11. Heartbroken on June 6th, 2021 6:57 am

    My condolences and prayers for the family. So sad to hear… my heart is broken.

  12. Rm on June 6th, 2021 4:56 am

    God has taken another angel! Sometimes we don’t understand why these things happens! Please be with his family an pray for them! What a precious baby

  13. Matchbox on June 6th, 2021 1:15 am

    This just breaks my heart…may God comfort you .





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 