Community Mourns Passing Of 4-Year Old Drowning Victim; GoFundMe Launched For Funeral Expenses

The community is mourning the loss of four-year old Jaidan Peters who passed away Saturday, four days after he was found unresponsive in a pool near Walnut Hill.

After the accident at a home on Rockaway Creek Road June 1, his mother performed CPR until first responders arrived. He was flown to Sacred Heart Hospital by MedStar Air Care 2.

Family members and friends turned to social media to request ongoing and nightly prayer vigils.

“Jaidan’s family clung to their faith in God and held nightly prayer vigils, never leaving his side,” according to family members. The family did not have health insurance or life insurance, and a GoFundMe has been established to help with those expenses.

Click or tap here to make a donation. A goal of $15,000 was set, and by early Sunday morning over $5,000 had been contributed.

Pictured top: Jaidan Peters, age 4 (courtesy photo). Pictured below: Jaidan was found unresponsive June 1 in a pool near Walnut Hill. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.