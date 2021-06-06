Community Mourns Passing Of 4-Year Old Drowning Victim; GoFundMe Launched For Funeral Expenses
June 6, 2021
The community is mourning the loss of four-year old Jaidan Peters who passed away Saturday, four days after he was found unresponsive in a pool near Walnut Hill.
After the accident at a home on Rockaway Creek Road June 1, his mother performed CPR until first responders arrived. He was flown to Sacred Heart Hospital by MedStar Air Care 2.
Family members and friends turned to social media to request ongoing and nightly prayer vigils.
“Jaidan’s family clung to their faith in God and held nightly prayer vigils, never leaving his side,” according to family members. The family did not have health insurance or life insurance, and a GoFundMe has been established to help with those expenses.
Click or tap here to make a donation. A goal of $15,000 was set, and by early Sunday morning over $5,000 had been contributed.
Pictured top: Jaidan Peters, age 4 (courtesy photo). Pictured below: Jaidan was found unresponsive June 1 in a pool near Walnut Hill. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
Comments
13 Responses to “Community Mourns Passing Of 4-Year Old Drowning Victim; GoFundMe Launched For Funeral Expenses”
Absolutely nothing could be sadder than this.
This is so heartbreaking. Prayers for comfort for the family.
This story broke my heart. I’m so sorry for your loss. He was a beautiful little boy. I lost a 5 year old great nephew a few years back from a pool drowning. I cried like a baby after that. I cried about this one too. Brought back some bad memories. May God bless and comfort your family.
So very sorry for your loss and your pain. May The God of all Comfort comfort you mightily in your grief.
It takes a lot to bring me to tears, but this did. I am so sorry. It does break my heart, and I can’t imagine what you are going through, since I’ve never been through anything like this, but know I am praying for the family and friends.
I’m so sorry for your loss I’m heartbroken from this yall are in my thoughts an prayers.
My god give this family peace and wrap his arms and confront them.
I know first hand the loss of a child, my deepest sympathy to Jaidan’s parents for their loss of their little boy. Please find comfort in knowing that our dear and loving God has this little one in his embrace..
Dear Lord, please keep his family and friends in your care,. My prayer is that they trust in you for comfort, and peace in the days ahead…Gone from here, but present with the Lord…
My prayers be with the family at this most difficult time. May you find comfort in
knowing that your friends, family and community are also mourning the loss of
this wonderful young boy. May God Bless You and Keep You.
Prayers for family for peace and comfort! So sorry!
My condolences and prayers for the family. So sad to hear… my heart is broken.
God has taken another angel! Sometimes we don’t understand why these things happens! Please be with his family an pray for them! What a precious baby
This just breaks my heart…may God comfort you .