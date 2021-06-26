Boil Water Notice Issued For Part Of Century After Truck Breaks Fire Hydrant

The Town of Century has issued a precautionary boil water notice after a truck broke a fire hydrant at the Food Giant Friday night. Crews worked throughout the night making repairs and flushing the water lines.

The notice is in effect for Backwoods Road, Shady Lane, Stateline Road, Bass Road, Benauer Road and Green Street.

Residents are advised to boil water for one minute at a rolling boil or to use 8 drops of regular unscented household bleach per gallon of water, for water to be used for drinking or cooking purposes.

The precautionary boil water notice will be rescinded once bacteriological sampling has been performed and clearance obtained.