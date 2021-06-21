Barrineau Park Bridge Open As Perdido River Falls; Escambia River Still Rising

The Perdido River is falling, and the Escambia River is still rising following heavy rain from Tropical Storm Claudette.

The Barrineau Park Bridge has been reopened. After reaching a crest of 14.15 feet, above flood stage of 13 feet, the Perdido River at the bridge is falling. At noon Monday, the river was at 10.58 feet.

The Escambia River at Century was at 14.89 feet at noon Monday and is expected to crest at 15.2 feet late Wednesday early other Thursday. Action stage is 12 feet; flood stage is 17 feet.

Picture above and first below: The Barrineau Park Bridge over the Perdido River Monday morning. Pictured bottom: The bridge flooded on Saturday. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.