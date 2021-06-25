Barons Get Walk-Off Win Over The Wahoos For The Second Night

Craig Dedelow hit a sac fly in the bottom of the ninth inning to cap off a three-run rally as the Birmingham Barons walked off the Wahoos 3-2 for their second walk off win in a row.

Pensacola led 2-0 headed into the ninth with closer Colton Hock (L, 1-1) on the mound. The league’s leader in saves struggled with his command in the inning as he walked the bases loaded with nobody out. Zack Granite laced a two-run single to tie the game and advanced to second on the throw to the plate, setting up runners at second and third with still nobody out.

After intentionally walking Micker Adolfo, and a pop out from Carlos Perez, Dedelow hit a sac fly to center to give the Barons the win.

For Hock, it was only his second blown save in 11 attempts.

The loss takes the shine away from a masterful outing from Edward Cabrera, another one of the Marlins top pitching prospects. The right hander hurled six shutout innings and struck out nine without allowing a walk. The Barons mustered a total of three hits against Cabrera.

Offensively, Bubba Hollins carried the load for the Wahoos as the New Yorker 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI. He hit a solo shot off John Parke in the fifth to put the Wahoos up 1-0. Then in the eighth, he laced an RBI double into the left field corner to score Devin Hairston and give Pensacola what looked like a save 2-0 lead.

The series continues on Friday with Jake Eder (2-2, 1.08) taking the mound for the Wahoos. He will be opposed by Jason Bilous (0-0, 4.12).