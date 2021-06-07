AAA: Florida Gas Prices Face Upward Outlook This Week

June 7, 2021

Florida gas prices face upward pressure this week, after optimism about rising global fuel demand sent crude oil prices to multi-year highs, according to AAA.

Over the weekend, Florida gas prices averaged $2.85 per gallon. The state average is nearly 2 cents less than a week ago, and 3 cents less than this time last month.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $2.96, the same as a month ago. The lowest price per gallon Sunday night in North Escambia was $2.87 at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment. The lowest price in Pensacola was $2.72.

The price of crude rose five percent last week. The price for US crude (WTI) settled at $69.62 per barrel on Friday, the highest daily settlement since October 2018. Gasoline futures also increased three percent.

“Rising crude oil and gasoline futures could drag retail gasoline prices higher this week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Based on the shift in wholesale gasoline prices, Florida’s state average may rise a minimum of 5-10 cents this week.”

Comments

One Response to “AAA: Florida Gas Prices Face Upward Outlook This Week”

  1. Jason on June 7th, 2021 3:02 am

    The BIG question is “WHY” is there a need to raise pump prices??? It appears that the only stations with “reasonable” prices are those on 9 Mile Rd starting at the Scenic Hills Wal-Mart to the Circle K Shell @ University, the Raceway station on Davis @ Copter and the two large warehouse stores. According to the GasBuddy website, all of our other local retailers are already gouging their customers 20 to 35 cent per gallon more than these other 6 retailers.





