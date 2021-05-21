Volunteer For The Barrineau Park Community Clean Up On Saturday

The Honeysuckle Garden Club and Barrineau Park Historical Society will hold their annual community clean up Saturday from 8:30 until 11 a.m.

Trash bags and water will be provided.

Volunteers should bring their own “grabbers” if available and sign up at 8:30 at the Barrineau Park Community Center. A meal will be provided for volunteers from 11 a.m. until noon.

Pictured: The 2019 community clean up in Barrineau Park.