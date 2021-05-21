Volunteer For The Barrineau Park Community Clean Up On Saturday
May 21, 2021
The Honeysuckle Garden Club and Barrineau Park Historical Society will hold their annual community clean up Saturday from 8:30 until 11 a.m.
Trash bags and water will be provided.
Volunteers should bring their own “grabbers” if available and sign up at 8:30 at the Barrineau Park Community Center. A meal will be provided for volunteers from 11 a.m. until noon.
Pictured: The 2019 community clean up in Barrineau Park.
