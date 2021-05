Tropical Storm Ana Forms In The Atlantic, The First Storm Of 2021 Hurricane Season

The first named storm of the 2021 hurricane season formed near Bermuda on Saturday.

Tropical Storm Ana is expected to speed up and move toward the northeast through Monday. Gradual weakening is expected Sunday and Sunday night, and Ana is expected to dissipate by Monday. Ana poses no threat to North America.

The latest details on Ana are in the graphic above.