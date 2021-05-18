Smoke In Century Nursing Home Forces Evacuation

Smoke in a Century nursing home forced a partial evacuation of the facility Tuesday morning.

Fire alarms at the Century Health and Rehabilitation Center sounded about 6:40 a.m. Firefighters arrived at the 88-bed facility to find smoke in a back hallway.

The source of the smoke was believed to be the HVAC system. At least some of the residents were evacuated to the outdoors as firefighters worked to determine the cause.

There were no injuries reported.

The Century, McDavid and Walnut Hill Stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, Flomaton Fire Department, Atmore Fire Department, Pace Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS were among those dispatched to the scene. Some of the fire units remained on scene until about 8:30 a.m.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.