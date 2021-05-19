Rotary Academic All-Stars Named From Northview, ECHS, Escambia Academy, Atmore Christian
May 19, 2021
The Atmore Rotary Club has named 160 area high school students as Academic All-Stars.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the in-person ceremony could not be held this year, and students were mailed a recognition packet.
The Academic All-Star program is open to students who attend Northview High School, Atmore Christian School, Escambia County High School or Escambia Academy. To be named an Academic All-Star, a student must have maintained at least a B average in every subject for each grading period of the school year.
The Rotary Club is presenting over $25,000 in scholarships this year to 37 Seniors. Each four-year Senior Academic All Star will receive a scholarship for $1,000. The seniors who have been an Academic All Star for three years will receive $700, two year seniors will receive $600, and one-year seniors will receive $500. The program excludes Northview students that are full-time dual enrolled.
Those honored as Atmore Rotary Club Academic All Stars were:
(Four-Year Academic All-Stars are denoted with asterisks.)
NORTHVIEW HIGH SCHOOL
9th Grade
Rabekah Danielle Abbott
Raegan Michelle Abbott
Kendall Anne Alvare
Sarah Elaine Bailey
Doria Beach
Kendal Brooke Beasley
Chloe Faith Criswell
Riley Elizabeth Dawson
Carsyn Laine Dortch
Austin David Dunsford
Mayson Claire Edwards
Brandon Lee Ferguson
Raleigh Sienna Gibson
Kaylie B Glick
Maggie Rose Godwin
Makayla Jane Golson
Kylie Breann Grantham
Madalyn Marie Grimes
Ava Kate Gurganus
Berklee Savannah Hall
Leah Kathryn Hetrick
Meredith Makenzie Johnston
James Judson Lee
Sarah Kate Long
Leila Ann Mason
Caden Thomas Mills
Chloe Layne Morris
Jackson Johnny Mac Parker
Evin Taylor Pedicord
Cody Tyler Pugh
Chloe Adele Ragsdale
Daniel Tyler Riggs
Wyatt Alexander Scruggs
Dequan Rashad Shabazz
Mandell Levan Smith
Skyler Marie Williams
10th Grade
Clayton Mitchell Allen
Leah Kalyn Anderson
Terrell Luke Bridges
Ethan Scott Collier
Presley Sharee Dortch
Drake Allen Driskell
Logan Taylor Faith
Emma Sage Gilmore
William Cross Goslee
Gabriel Kohle Harigel
Shelby Lynn Kent
Trent Austin Knighten
Emily Grace Levins
Sarah Kennedy Long
Bayllon David Matson
Megan T McGhee
Ruth Nicole Mobley
Elianna T. Morales
David Kaden Odom
Cameron Riley Partrick
Rustin Kyle Pope
Chase Randal Pugh
Leila Katherine Sanders
Simeon Sanders
Dustin James Santinelli
Alana Shelly
McKenna Rae Simmons
Jessica Faith Stabler
Audrey Michelle Stuckey
John Michael Ward
Preston Clay Wilson
Charles Michael Wood
Blake Richard Yoder
11th Grade
Anna Faith Adams
John Blake Bashore
Hunter Shane Borelli
Shelby Nicole Cotita
Miyhanna Patrice Davidson
Casandra Lynn Davis
Kaitlin Hope Gafford
Jonathan Thomas Gibbs
Holley Danielle Gilley
Jason Zane Gurganus
Sarah Margaret Hetrick
Jesse Allen Hughes
Grayson Elizabeth James
Ethan Riley Kilburn
Taylor Lynn Levins
Dallon Thortis Rackard
Sarah Jane Sconiers
Jordan Alise Stanley
Mia Rain Starns
Madison Victoria Watson
12th Grade
Maggie Lauren Amerson ****
Madelyn Brooke Berry
Sehoye Rose Buckley
Naudia Briana-Nicole Carach
Alexis Madison Fleming
Amber Marie Gilman ****
Leia Madison Grantham
Heather Lashea Knowles ****
David Allen Lamb ****
Abigail Lynn Levins
Meredith McKinley McGhee ****
Taheya Lee McGhee
Karelis Jadelynn Morales
Madyson Shai Moye
Jalexis Sy’Rai Robinson
Michael Jerome Sanders
Leah Faye Wood
Lillian Joan Worden
ESCAMBIA ACADEMY
9th Grade
Patrick Byrd
Eli Covington
Timmy Doerr
10th Grade
Abby-Kate Helton
11th Grade
Braden Crysell
Emma Hall
Brady Howell
Jamison Janes
Christopher Long
Ja’Daniel Nettles
Landon Sims
Jadon Stevens
12th Grade
Jeb Black
Randal Bonds
Lillian Bonner
Daughtry McGhee
Rubye Nix
Disha Patel ****
Joshua Spruill
Gabrielle Williams
ESCAMBIA COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL
9th Grade
David Bouler
Evereona Jackson
10th Grade
Shamirica Rankins
Summayah Tolbert
Carmelo Turner
11th Grade
La’Asia Henderson
Charity James
Zahria McCants
Aniya Stots
Sheldon Williams
12th Grade
Destiny Brown
Samantha Forkins
Brianna Morrow
Madison Simmons ****
Mia Simmons ****
ATMORE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
9th Grade
Emmett Battles
Brooklyn Hursh
Dexter Smoker
Elizabeth Terry
Helen Weber
10th Grade
Elliott Classen
Claire Girby
Sydney Mast
11th Grade
Caeden Battles
Titus Dean
Gage Gades
Joanna Jernigan
12th Grade
Harleigh Crumbly
Morgan Jury
Micah Mast ****
Mia Morris
Reese White
Megan Wilson
