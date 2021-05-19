Rotary Academic All-Stars Named From Northview, ECHS, Escambia Academy, Atmore Christian

The Atmore Rotary Club has named 160 area high school students as Academic All-Stars.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the in-person ceremony could not be held this year, and students were mailed a recognition packet.

The Academic All-Star program is open to students who attend Northview High School, Atmore Christian School, Escambia County High School or Escambia Academy. To be named an Academic All-Star, a student must have maintained at least a B average in every subject for each grading period of the school year.

The Rotary Club is presenting over $25,000 in scholarships this year to 37 Seniors. Each four-year Senior Academic All Star will receive a scholarship for $1,000. The seniors who have been an Academic All Star for three years will receive $700, two year seniors will receive $600, and one-year seniors will receive $500. The program excludes Northview students that are full-time dual enrolled.

Those honored as Atmore Rotary Club Academic All Stars were:

(Four-Year Academic All-Stars are denoted with asterisks.)

NORTHVIEW HIGH SCHOOL

9th Grade

Rabekah Danielle Abbott

Raegan Michelle Abbott

Kendall Anne Alvare

Sarah Elaine Bailey

Doria Beach

Kendal Brooke Beasley

Chloe Faith Criswell

Riley Elizabeth Dawson

Carsyn Laine Dortch

Austin David Dunsford

Mayson Claire Edwards

Brandon Lee Ferguson

Raleigh Sienna Gibson

Kaylie B Glick

Maggie Rose Godwin

Makayla Jane Golson

Kylie Breann Grantham

Madalyn Marie Grimes

Ava Kate Gurganus

Berklee Savannah Hall

Leah Kathryn Hetrick

Meredith Makenzie Johnston

James Judson Lee

Sarah Kate Long

Leila Ann Mason

Caden Thomas Mills

Chloe Layne Morris

Jackson Johnny Mac Parker

Evin Taylor Pedicord

Cody Tyler Pugh

Chloe Adele Ragsdale

Daniel Tyler Riggs

Wyatt Alexander Scruggs

Dequan Rashad Shabazz

Mandell Levan Smith

Skyler Marie Williams

10th Grade

Clayton Mitchell Allen

Leah Kalyn Anderson

Terrell Luke Bridges

Ethan Scott Collier

Presley Sharee Dortch

Drake Allen Driskell

Logan Taylor Faith

Emma Sage Gilmore

William Cross Goslee

Gabriel Kohle Harigel

Shelby Lynn Kent

Trent Austin Knighten

Emily Grace Levins

Sarah Kennedy Long

Bayllon David Matson

Megan T McGhee

Ruth Nicole Mobley

Elianna T. Morales

David Kaden Odom

Cameron Riley Partrick

Rustin Kyle Pope

Chase Randal Pugh

Leila Katherine Sanders

Simeon Sanders

Dustin James Santinelli

Alana Shelly

McKenna Rae Simmons

Jessica Faith Stabler

Audrey Michelle Stuckey

John Michael Ward

Preston Clay Wilson

Charles Michael Wood

Blake Richard Yoder

11th Grade

Anna Faith Adams

John Blake Bashore

Hunter Shane Borelli

Shelby Nicole Cotita

Miyhanna Patrice Davidson

Casandra Lynn Davis

Kaitlin Hope Gafford

Jonathan Thomas Gibbs

Holley Danielle Gilley

Jason Zane Gurganus

Sarah Margaret Hetrick

Jesse Allen Hughes

Grayson Elizabeth James

Ethan Riley Kilburn

Taylor Lynn Levins

Dallon Thortis Rackard

Sarah Jane Sconiers

Jordan Alise Stanley

Mia Rain Starns

Madison Victoria Watson

12th Grade

Maggie Lauren Amerson ****

Madelyn Brooke Berry

Sehoye Rose Buckley

Naudia Briana-Nicole Carach

Alexis Madison Fleming

Amber Marie Gilman ****

Leia Madison Grantham

Heather Lashea Knowles ****

David Allen Lamb ****

Abigail Lynn Levins

Meredith McKinley McGhee ****

Taheya Lee McGhee

Karelis Jadelynn Morales

Madyson Shai Moye

Jalexis Sy’Rai Robinson

Michael Jerome Sanders

Leah Faye Wood

Lillian Joan Worden

ESCAMBIA ACADEMY

9th Grade

Patrick Byrd

Eli Covington

Timmy Doerr

10th Grade

Abby-Kate Helton

11th Grade

Braden Crysell

Emma Hall

Brady Howell

Jamison Janes

Christopher Long

Ja’Daniel Nettles

Landon Sims

Jadon Stevens

12th Grade

Jeb Black

Randal Bonds

Lillian Bonner

Daughtry McGhee

Rubye Nix

Disha Patel ****

Joshua Spruill

Gabrielle Williams

ESCAMBIA COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

9th Grade

David Bouler

Evereona Jackson

10th Grade

Shamirica Rankins

Summayah Tolbert

Carmelo Turner

11th Grade

La’Asia Henderson

Charity James

Zahria McCants

Aniya Stots

Sheldon Williams

12th Grade

Destiny Brown

Samantha Forkins

Brianna Morrow

Madison Simmons ****

Mia Simmons ****

ATMORE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

9th Grade

Emmett Battles

Brooklyn Hursh

Dexter Smoker

Elizabeth Terry

Helen Weber

10th Grade

Elliott Classen

Claire Girby

Sydney Mast

11th Grade

Caeden Battles

Titus Dean

Gage Gades

Joanna Jernigan

12th Grade

Harleigh Crumbly

Morgan Jury

Micah Mast ****

Mia Morris

Reese White

Megan Wilson

NorthEscambia.com file photo.