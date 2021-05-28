Ready To Stock Up? Florida Disaster Sales Tax Holiday Begins Today

The Florida 2021 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins today. Consumers can purchase qualifying disaster preparedness supplies tax free through Sunday, June 6.

Many items to prepare for hurricane season and other disasters are exempt from sales tax in the state.

“The approach of hurricane season is an excellent reminder to prepare not just for storms, but for all potential disasters,” said Jim Zingale, executive director of the Florida Department of Revenue. “The 2021 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday is an excellent opportunity for Floridians to save money while gathering the supplies they need to be safe.”

Qualifying items include:

$20 or less Reusable ice

$40 or less Portable self-powered light source

$50 or less Certain portable radios A gas or diesel fuel tank Packages of certain battery types

$60 of less A nonelectric food storage cooler Portable power banks

$100 or less Tarps Ground anchor systems or tie-down kits

$1,000 or less Portable generators for use in a power outage



More details are in the graphic above.