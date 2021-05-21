Ready For Some Football? Spring Games Tonight For Northview vs. Flomaton, Tate vs. Escambia

Are you ready for some football? Both Tate and Northview high schools have spring games tonight.

The Northview Chiefs will host the Flomaton Hurricanes at 7 p.m. in Bratt. Tickets are available at GoFan (click or tap here).

The Tate Aggies will be at Escambia High School at 7 p.m.

Pictured: Northview and Flomaton last met during a regular season game in 2019. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.