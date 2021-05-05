Highway 297A Reopened After Emergency Closure; Will Close Again At 7 AM Thursday

May 5, 2021

Highway 297A in Cantonment has reopened following an emergency closure Wednesday morning, but it is scheduled to close again Thursday morning for repairs.

About daybreak Wednesday, the northbound lane of Highway 297A at the Highway 97 intersection (map below) was closed after an existing depression in the roadway worsened. Temporary repairs were completed, and the road was opened by about 10 a.m.

The northbound lane of Highway 297A will be closed again beginning about 7 a.m. Thursday so that permanent repairs can be made. This may also lead to traffic delays at the intersection of Highway 297A and Highway 97. Drivers are asked to use an alternative route Thursday morning.

Pictured: Escambia County crews work to make emergency repairs to Highway 297A at the intersection of Highway 97 in Cantonment. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

