Pitching, Defense Lead Blue Wahoos To 2-1 Win Over The Trash Pandas

The Blue Wahoos already won a couple games this week on walk-off hits.

Friday night, they got an edge-of-seat win with their pitchers thriving on a tight rope of pressure.

Despite yielding 11 hits, including a home run, the Blue Wahoos beat the Rocket City Trash Pandas 2-1, amid an energized, sellout crowd at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

They did it with continued clutch pitches at critical times. And fittingly, closer Colton Hock’s glove made a big save on a bullet up the middle that Hock snared and threw for the final out, generating a loud roar of happiness.

“Usually (game like Friday), there are some double plays involved, some big plays, scattering hits, and that’s what we did,” said Blue Wahoos pitching coach Tim Norton.

They did all of that, plus more, in a win unlike any other, so far this first season as a Miami Marlins affiliate. The series continues Saturday and Sunday before a 12-game homestand ends.

The Blue Wahoos (9-7) turned four double-plays – three of those to end innings with multiple baserunners. A trio of pitchers combined to strand seven Rocket City (8-8) runners in scoring position. They also got some terrific defense, led by left fielder Tristan Pompey’s running, sliding backhand catch in foul territory to end the third inning.

Meanwhile, the Blue Wahoos got just enough offense on five hits. One of those was a no-doubt, blast over left field by Peyton Burdick to lead off the eighth-inning. It was third home run this week.

And it became the decisive run. The Wahoos go their other run in the fifth when Chris Chinea was hit by a pitch, moved into scoring position on Pompey’s single and scored on Lorenzo Hampton’s single.

Less than three weeks into the season, the Blue Wahoos pitching staff has collectively been a clear strength, save for a couple rough nights against Birmingham last week.

“We have some elite stuff on this staff in our rotation and in the bullpen,” Norton said. “We have some pretty good octane out there in the bullpen, so it’s a combination of good stuff, throwing strikes, catchers understanding what (pitchers) are trying to do.

“A lot goes into each day preparing for nine innings.”

It showed again with starter Jeff Lindgren battling his way into another quality start.

He went six innings without a walk, striking out three and overcoming eight hits by continuing to get game-changing outs to end threats.

“He’s got a good 2-seamer (fastball),” Norton said. “He is willing and able to pitch in. Obviously, his pitch is his slider. Guys can’t seem to pick it up real good.

“He sprinkles enough change-ups to keep guys honest, but it’s his slider that has taken him over. No panic, he is really composed. He understands he’s one pitch away.

“He feels like he can punch anyone out with that slider, so there’s no panic. He’s been doing a great job. He has probably been in four tough innings in the last 13 innings and he has escaped all of them.”

All of his attributes occurred Friday, followed by stellar relief.

After Zach Leban got his second hold with 1.2 scoreless innings, Hock followed in the eighth inning with two out, two on, and delivered a strikeout pitch.

In the ninth, he gave up a one-out home run to Torii Hunter Jr., son of the former Minnesota Twins star, struck out the next batter and ended the game with his fielding play on the mound.

by Bill Vilona, Blue Wahoos senior writer