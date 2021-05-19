Northwest Escambia Doubles Size Of Youth Football Program, Adds Four Teams

May 19, 2021

Northwest Escambia football announced they are doubling the size of their football program beginning this fall.

NWE is going from a four football team park to an eight team park, now fielding two teams in each group. As a result, they are reopening football registration.

Current roster spots available are:

  • Freshman (5/6) – 20 spots
  • Sophomores (7/8) – 13 spots
  • Juniors (9/10) — 11 spots
  • Seniors (11/12) — 16 spots

There is a maximum allowed of 25 players per team. The deadline to register is July 1.

To register, click or tap here.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 