Lane Closure Thursday Morning On Highway 297A Near Highway 97

Drivers can expect delays in the area of Highway 297A and Highway 97 in Cantonment Thursday morning.

The northbound lane of Highway 297A just north of the intersection will be closed for permanent repairs beginning about 7 a.m.

Temporary repairs were made Wednesday after an existing depression in the roadway worsened about daybreak.

Pictured: Work Wednesday morning on Highway 297A. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.