Jay Lady Royals Beat WeWa In Semifinals, Play For State Title Wednesday Afternoon

May 19, 2021

The Jay Lady Royals got the big win Tuesday afternoon 7-2 over Wewahitchka in the state 1A semifinals in Clermont.

The Lady Royals head into the state championship game at 3:30 p.m. (4:30 p.m. Eastern) Wednesday against Trenton.

Mattie Cochran pitched a complete game win for the Lady Royals over Wewa. She allowed six hits and two runs over seven innings while striking out 11 and walking none.

Alayna Lowery homered in the sixth inning, and Caitlyn Gavin had a home run in the sixth inning.

Ella Nelson, Brett Watson and Lowery had three hits each in the game; Christa Sanders added two. Jay had one hit each from Kassidy Nevels and Gavin.

The Jay Lady Royals are 24-5 headed into Wednesday’s championship; the Trenton Tigers are 19-1. Jay has scored an average of 9.069 points per game this season, slightly better than Trenton’s 8.1 points per game.

