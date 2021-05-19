Escambia Fire Rescue Quickly Extinguishes Kitchen Fire, Saves Cornbread In The Oven

Escambia Fire Rescue responded to a reported apartment kitchen fire Tuesday afternoon in Century, and even saved the cornbread cooking in the oven.

The first firefighters on scene arrived at the Oakwood Village Apartments on Shady Lane about 1:30 p.m. to find smoke showing from the front door of one unit. There was fire in the kitchen sink due to the occupant dumping a burning pot of grease, and the there was fire under the cabinet from the grease burning through the PVC drain pipe, according to Escambia Fire Rescue reports.

The fire under the sink was put out using the resident’s fire extinguisher. Sheetrock was removed to verify that the fire had not spread.

Firefighters cleaned up the sheetrock from the carpeted floor, and helped finish the cooking

“1 pan of cornbread was removed from the oven completely cooked and delivered to the resident,” the ECFR report notes.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.