Fire Destroys Shed In Cottage Hill

Fire destroyed a storage shed in Cottage Hill Tuesday morning.

The approximately 500 square foot shed was involved in fire and had already collapsed when firefighters arrived behind a home in the 800 block of McKenzie Road about 7:45 a.m.

There were no injuries reported, and there was no word on the cause of the fire.

